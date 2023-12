Benn notched an assist in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Benn has been excellent so far in December, earning four points with eight shots on net and six hits over five contests. He set up Evgenii Dadonov for the Stars' lone goal in this game. Benn has 19 points, 42 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 outings. It's a lower scoring pace than his 78-point campaign from 2022-23, but he's still offering solid all-around production.