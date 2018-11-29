Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores 10th goal in OT win

Benn scored his 10th goal of the season and assisted on another in a 4-3 overtime over Calgary on Wednesday.

Benn scored a power-play goal late in the second period to give Dallas a 2-1 lead heading into the third. The Stars' captain would then add a helper on Tyler Seguin's OT winner just 24 seconds into the extra frame. Benn also picked up four minutes in penalties Wednesday night. Give the 29-year-old 10 goals and 21 points in 26 games this season.