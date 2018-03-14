Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores 24th in Tuesday's loss

Benn scored a power-play goal while adding three shots, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old now has 24 goals on the season, and eight points (three goals, five assists) in the last nine games. Benn should continue leading the charge for the Stars as they try to hang onto a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

