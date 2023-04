Benn tallied a goal in a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Benn found the back of the net early in the third period to increase the Stars' lead to 4-2. He's up to 32 goals and 72 points in 75 outings this season. Benn was held off the scoresheet over his previous two contests, but that was his first scoring drought of two or more games since Jan. 10-12. In other words, Benn has been a remarkably consistent offensive force.