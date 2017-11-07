Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores, fires 11 shots in loss

Benn scored and recorded 11 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The tally snapped a four-game goal drought and improves the veteran to eight goals, 15 points and 51 shots through 15 games. It's been a solid start for Benn, and shooting from everywhere Monday certainly won't be frowned upon. He's currently in line to shatter last season's numbers (26 goals and 69 points).

