Benn scored a goal on four shots, helping the Stars to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Blues on Thursday.

Benn opened the scoring Thursday, roofing a shot in tight to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. He would also record a hit and a plus-1 rating in his 17:04 of ice time. Coming off a bounce-back season last year where he recorded 33 goals and 78 points in 82 games, the captain is expected to play a major role within the Stars' top-nine forward core and first power-play unit this year.