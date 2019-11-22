Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores game-winner late

Benn scored the game-winning goal and had six shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Benn broke a 3-3 deadlock with 4:21 left in regulation, picking up his fifth goal of the year. After an ice-cold start to the season, Benn has four goals and seven points over his last four games and has scored the game-winner in each of the last three.

