Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores game-winner late
Benn scored the game-winning goal and had six shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Benn broke a 3-3 deadlock with 4:21 left in regulation, picking up his fifth goal of the year. After an ice-cold start to the season, Benn has four goals and seven points over his last four games and has scored the game-winner in each of the last three.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.