Benn scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Benn has enjoyed a productive March with four goals and seven assists over eight contests. He celebrated his 1,100th game Wednesday with a go-ahead goal in the second period. His recent surge has the 34-year-old at 46 points, 131 shots on net, 93 hits and 41 PIM through 70 appearances this season.