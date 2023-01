Benn scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-0 win over Vegas.

Benn opened the scoring early in the first period, beating Logan Thompson from the slot to give Dallas an early lead. Benn now has goals in consecutive games after tallying just one point in his previous five contests. Still, it's been a resurgent year overall for the 33-year-old forward. He's up to 17 goals and 22 assists through 45 games.