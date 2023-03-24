Benn scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Penguins.

Benn gave Dallas a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, picking up a loose puck in the slot before beating Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot. The goal would stand as the game-winner after Pittsburgh cut the lead to 3-2 later in the frame. Benn extended his scoring streak to four games, logging two goals and four assists in that span. It's been a resurgent season for the 33-year-old forward, as he's up to 31 goals and 71 points through 71 games.