Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores lone goal in loss
Benn scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Benn's marker came on the power play and moves him up to 12 points in 15 games. That said, most of his damage came early in the season with Benn only having managed two goals and a pair of assists in his last 11 games. Next up for No. 14 is a home contest versus the Sharks on Thursday.
