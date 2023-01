Benn scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Benn struck early, tallying at 1:48 of the first period. His point streak is up to six games (four goals, two assists), and he's scored on the power play in consecutive contests. The 33-year-old's bounce-back season has him up to 19 goals -- his most since 2019-20 -- with 24 assists, a plus-17 rating, 114 shots on net and 58 hits through 49 appearances. He's earned 18 of his 43 points with the man advantage.