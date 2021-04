Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Benn's third-period rally provided the Stars some extra breathing room. It was just his second point in his last nine games, as the forward's scoring performance has slipped recently. Benn has six goals, 17 points, 78 shots on net and 39 hits through 30 appearances in a top-six role.