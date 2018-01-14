Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores Stars' lone goal Saturday

Benn scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Stars' bye week didn't cool Benn down, and he now has a point in nine of his last 10 games, racking up five goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating during that stretch. With 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games on the year, the 28-year-old is within striking distance of his third 80-point campaign in the last four seasons.