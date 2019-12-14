Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores to force overtime

Benn scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Benn's third-period tally was enough to earn the Stars a point in the standings. He's produced three points, 14 shots on goal and 18 hits through his last six games. For the season, Benn has 16 points in 33 contests, which is the worst pace of his career.