Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores to force overtime
Benn scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Benn's third-period tally was enough to earn the Stars a point in the standings. He's produced three points, 14 shots on goal and 18 hits through his last six games. For the season, Benn has 16 points in 33 contests, which is the worst pace of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.