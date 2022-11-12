Benn scored two goals, logged three hits and added a fighting major in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Benn scored both of the Stars' first-period goals. In the second, he came to the defense of linemate Ty Dellandrea, who got rocked on a hit by Logan Couture in the neutral zone. Benn's offensive tear in November has been a sight to see, as he's scored six goals and added four assists in the last five games. He's up to 13 points, 34 shots on net, 19 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. He hasn't been within shouting distance of a point-per-game pace in the last four seasons, so as nice as this run is, it probably won't last.