Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores twice in defeat

Benn potted an even-strength goal and a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Benn has lit the lamp in four consecutive games while totaling five goals and four assists over that stretch. He dropped from a career-high 41 goals in 2015-16 to 26 last season, but looks primed to easily top the 30-goal mark for the fourth time in five years with seven through 10 games.