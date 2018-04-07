Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores two points in loss
Benn scored a goal and set up a Marc Methot goal in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim on Friday.
Benn has continued to star for Dallas, even if he's slightly behind his usual point-per-game pace. 76 points in 81 games is nothing to sneeze at, even if it is a little low compared to his usual spot of flirting with 90 points. Overall, he's had another fine season.
