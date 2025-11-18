Benn (upper body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Following a 19-game absence after having surgery for a collapsed lung in late September, Benn will make his season debut. He will start with a fourth-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit. He produced 16 goals, 49 points, 136 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 114 hits across 80 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.