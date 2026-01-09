Benn (upper body) didn't participate in Friday's practice session and is slated to miss Saturday's matchup against San Jose, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

While Benn is set to miss a third consecutive game Saturday, he hopes to join the Stars in Los Angeles, where the team is slated to take on the Kings on Monday and the Ducks on Tuesday. Over his eight appearances leading up to his absence, Benn recorded three goals, two assists, 10 hits, four PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 11:49 of ice time.