Stars' Jamie Benn: Sets up opening goal
Benn registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Benn found John Klingberg for the opening goal of the game. The 30-year-old forward is up to 32 points, 142 shots, 149 hits and 33 PIM through 59 games this season. He's gotten seven points through nine appearances in February -- Benn is on the rise again and could be setting himself up for a strong finish to 2019-20.
