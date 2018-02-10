Stars' Jamie Benn: Sets up three in win

Benn had a triumvirate of assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Benn continued to do what he's done all season, as he's the engine that fuels the Stars' offense on a nightly basis. Not only has he remained a top scorer, but he's been a strong two-way player this season, as his plus-19 rating marks the second-highest of his career. Starting him is as obvious as it gets.