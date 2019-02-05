Stars' Jamie Benn: Sets up two scores
Benn dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's win over the Coyotes.
Benn has been relatively cold since the calendar flipped to 2019 with just four points in 11 games. He waited until the third period to get revved up in this one, adding a secondary assist on John Klingberg's power-play goal and feeding a perfect pass to Tyler Seguin for the game-winning tally. This is Benn's first multi-point game since Dec. 20 and his eighth of the year.
