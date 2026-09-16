Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Benn is the leanest and strongest he has ever looked ahead of training camp, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Benn made just 60 regular-season appearances last year -- his lowest mark since the 2020-21 campaign -- after he missed the start of the year following surgery for a collapsed lung. He recorded 15 goals, 21 assists, 79 hits, 53 PIM and 23 blocked shots while averaging a career-low 13:17 of ice time last year. The 37-year-old is healthy ahead of the 2026-27 season, and he changed his workout routine over the summer, which has contributed to his improved frame. If Benn can remain healthy this year, he should have opportunities to bounce back during his 18th season in Dallas.