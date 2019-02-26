Stars' Jamie Benn: Sitting again Tuesday

Benn (upper body) will not play Tuesday, though he's in line to return against the Kings in two days, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Benn is still recovering from an injury that he sustained in Sunday's game against the Chicago. It's been a trying year for the B.C. native, as he's dealt with upper-body issues, and in late December, Benn faced harsh criticism from the Stars' ownership and management team concerning his lack of production. The captain now has 21 goals and 20 assists through 61 games, but that's still not elite-level production in a year where scoring is up across the board.