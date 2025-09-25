General manager Jim Nill announced Thursday that Benn will undergo surgery for a collapsed lung and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Benn sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's preseason game during Minnesota. While his absence was initially described as precautionary, the 36-year-old is now facing a multi-week absence that will force him to miss the start of the regular season. Benn is expected to make a full recovery, but once he's re-evaluated, he's slated to be brought along slowly by skating with light contact, so he's expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.