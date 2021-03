Benn posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Benn set up Miro Heiskanen for a goal at 7:35 of the third period. The 31-year-old Benn is up to nine points, 33 shots on goal, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating in 14 outings. He has just one assist on the power play this year -- Benn was injured when the Stars' power play couldn't fail at the start of the season.