Stars' Jamie Benn: Slump continues

With no points in the Stars' overtime victory against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Benn's slump extends to five games.

The 28-year-old has had a rough run. He's registered just a single shot over the last two games. But the former Art Ross Trophy winner is going to be fine once he finds a way to snap the slump.

