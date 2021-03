Benn posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Benn set up Denis Gurianov for the Stars' first goal at 8:01 of the first period. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Benn. The 31-year-old has a spotty scoring record in March with eight points (one goal, seven helpers) in 15 games. He's up to 16 points, 70 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances overall.