Benn notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Benn got the puck to the front of the net early in the first period, and Alexander Radulov capitalized on the chaos to get the Stars on the board. With points in each of the first two games of the series, Benn may be heating up a bit. He's collected those two points, 11 shots, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason contests.