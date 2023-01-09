Benn registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Benn closed out December with an eight-game point streak, then failed to record a point in the first two games in January. He snapped the mini-slump by setting up Esa Lindell's second-period tally Sunday. Benn has enjoyed a productive age-33 campaign, notching 15 goals, 22 assists, 16 power-play points, 93 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-12 rating through 41 outings in a middle-six role. If Roope Hintz (upper body) misses any time, Benn could be one of the players to pick up extra minutes.