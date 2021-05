Benn notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Benn earned the secondary helper on a Joel Kiviranta goal in the third period. The assist snapped Benn's five-game point drought -- he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since a four-point explosion versus the Hurricanes on April 26. The 31-year-old has 11 tallies, 32 points, 118 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-10 rating in 50 contests this year.