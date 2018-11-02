Stars' Jamie Benn: Snaps seven-game goal drought

Benn snapped a seven-game goal drought Thursday with a snipe in a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Stars are the prototypical one-line team, so when Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov are quiet, so is the team. Benn has a modest two points in his last two games, but 10 points overall (five goals, five assists) in 12 games. Let's hope this goal kick starts the line and the team. And your fantasy squad.