Benn managed an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Benn helped out on Joe Pavelski's empty-netter as the Stars made a late surge for the win. The 34-year-old Benn has three goals and three assists over his last nine contests. He's up to 27 points, 71 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 42 outings overall. None of his numbers pop off the stat sheet, but Benn has been solid enough to be a bench option in standard fantasy formats.