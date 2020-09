Benn scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Benn's tally at 9:54 of the third period put the Stars on the board before Joel Kiviranta tied it and Denis Gurianov scored the overtime winner. Monday was Benn's third straight game with a goal. The captain racked up three markers and two helpers in five games against the Golden Knights. The 31-year-old has eight goals, 18 points, 57 shots and 67 hits in 21 contests overall.