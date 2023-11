Benn scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Benn provided the opening act for the Stars' comeback, getting them on the board with a second-period tally. He's bouncing back from a four-game slump, racking up a goal and three helpers over his last four contests. For the season, the 34-year-old forward has 13 points (three on the power play) with 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings.