Benn scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Over his last 11 outings, Benn has seven multi-point efforts. He's accounted for seven goals and 11 assists in that span. The 33-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 36 helpers, 26 power-play points, 159 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-23 rating through 68 appearances in an impressive bounce-back campaign.