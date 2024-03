Benn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Benn opened the scoring 4:21 into the game when he converted on a pass from Wyatt Johnston. The goal extended Benn's point streak to six games, during which he has five tallies and two assists. The 34-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 49 points, 136 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-1 rating over 72 outings this season.