Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays hot with three-point night
Benn scored for the third straight game and added two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Avalanche.
Benn is on a tear right now, riding a three-game point streak in which he has compiled three goals and seven points. With two power-play tallies and 31 shots on goals in nine contests, he's already reminding fantasy goers why he's one of the most dynamic fantasy players around. You know what to do.
