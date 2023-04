Benn logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

Benn picked up a goal and five assists over the last six games of the regular season. The 33-year-old closed this campaign with 78 points (33 tallies, 45 helpers) in 82 appearances, the fifth-highest point total of his career and his most since 2017-18. Benn will look to keep his scoring success up in the playoffs -- he has 51 points in 66 career playoff contests.