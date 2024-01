Benn scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Benn gave the Stars a good start with a goal 11 seconds into the game, but it was downhill from there. He has three points over his last three games to follow a stretch where he had just one assist over six contests. The veteran forward is at seven goals, 24 points, 61 shots on net, 32 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 36 outings in a middle-six role this season.