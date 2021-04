Benn scored the game-winning goal and had five shots Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Detroit.

Benn led a 2-on-1 rush on the first shift of overtime and patiently held the puck before wiring a shot top self from the left faceoff circle for his 10th goal of the year. It was the first game-winning goal all season for the 31-year-old, whose 9.7 shooting percentage would be the lowest of his 12-year NHL career.