Benn scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Benn's third-period tally was little more than consolation, as the Stars never came close to challenging the five-goal lead the Avalanche built up in the first. The marker was Benn's fifth of the playoffs, to go with seven helpers, 39 shots on net and 41 hits through 14 contests.