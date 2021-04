Benn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Benn helped the Stars established a 3-0 lead just 9:03 into the game with his tally. The 31-year-old has three goals and two assists through six games in April, and all of those points have come with the man advantage. For the season, Benn has 21 points (seven on the power play), 89 shots on net, 25 PIM and 53 hits through 35 appearances.