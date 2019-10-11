Stars' Jamie Benn: Strikes on power play

Benn scored a power-play goal and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Benn's tally gave the Stars a 2-0 lead, but the Flames had tied it by 5:32 of the third period. The 30-year-old now had a goal and an assist in five games this season, while putting 13 pucks on net.

More News
Our Latest Stories