Stars' Jamie Benn: Strikes on power play
Benn scored a power-play goal and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Benn's tally gave the Stars a 2-0 lead, but the Flames had tied it by 5:32 of the third period. The 30-year-old now had a goal and an assist in five games this season, while putting 13 pucks on net.
