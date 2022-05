Benn scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Benn tallied just 40 seconds into the game, but the Stars failed to hold the lead. The 32-year-old had a somewhat disappointing playoff run with two points, 14 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating in seven contests. He also struggled with just 46 points in 82 regular-season outings, but his $9.5 million cap hit for the next three years assures he'll be a factor in the Stars' top six for a while longer.