Benn logged an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Benn snapped a three-game point drought before the bye week. He has just four assists over his last 11 contests. The 34-year-old is struggling to make an impact from the third line, but the Stars have generally played well, so lineup changes likely aren't in the cards for now. Benn is at 29 points, 84 shots on net, 46 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 49 appearances this season.