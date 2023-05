Benn logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Benn's stretch pass set up Evgenii Dadonov, who scored on a wraparound in the second period. While he hasn't had much of a finishing touch (one goal), Benn has picked up five assists, 22 shots on net, 17 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating in eight playoff contests. He remains in a middle-six role with power-play time.