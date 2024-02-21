Benn notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Benn got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 6-8. The 34-year-old had also gone 11 games without a power-play point entering Tuesday. He's experienced the expected regression after last year's 78-point campaign, recording 32 points, 98 shots on net, 72 hits and 35 PIM through 57 outings in 2023-24. He'll need to do a little better down the stretch to get back to the 50-point threshold.