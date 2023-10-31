Benn provided a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benn's line with Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov combined on the Stars' last two goals to help the team pull away with the win. This was Benn's second multi-point effort of the season. The 34-year-old is at two goals, four helpers, a plus-1 rating, 12 shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots through seven contests. He's a fixture in the middle-six, and while he may not flirt with a point-per-game pace all season, it appears he can still be useful in fantasy.